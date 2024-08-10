Video of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Husband Celebrating Her Gold Medal Is Instant Tearjerker
If there was a gold medal handed out at the 2024 Olympic Games for the best celebration, Team USA power couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall would be departing Paris with a bit more hardware.
Woodhall watched from the stands as his wife Davis-Woodhall claimed the gold medal Thursday in the women's long jump, notching a jump of 7.10 meters to beat out Germany's Malaika Mihambo (6.98 meters) and fellow American Jasmine Moore (6.96 meters) for the top spot on the podium and her first career Olympic medal.
Woodhall enthusiastically cheered as his wife celebrated her gold medal in the sand pit. And then, she ran over to Woodhall, who gave her a big hug while welling up with tears.
"You're the Olympic champion! You did it," Woodhall yelled as he hugged Davis-Woodhall. "I'm so proud of you."
What a moment.
Davis-Woodhall made her Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games, finishing sixth with her best jump measured at 6.84 meters. She came back three years later to triumphantly dethrone Mihambo as the world's top long jumper.
Woodhall is no track and field slouch himself. Woodhall, who had both legs amputated at 11 months old, has won three medals at the Paralympic Games—a silver and bronze in 2016, and another bronze medal in 2020.
And now, the Woodhall family has a gold medal to add to their collection—and a heartwarming video to treasure forever.