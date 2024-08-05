3x3 Women’s Basketball Medal Rounds Highlights Monday’s Olympic Slate
We’ve reached Day 10 of the Olympics, and this marks a bit of a transition. They are finished swimming at the pool, but a few sports will be in action for the first time Monday (more on that below). As always, my daily guide is here to help you know what events to watch.
For a lot more detail on all these sports, you should subscribe to Sports Illustrated's Daily Rings, my daily podcast where Dan Gartland and I are recapping the action.
Here’s what I’ll be watching Monday, August 5.
This is not a comprehensive list; visit Olympics.com for a full schedule.
3x3 basketball
It’s medal day in 3x3 hoops. Both the men and women will have semifinals followed by medal games.
The U.S. women’s team started 0–3, but then turned things around and won five straight games. Team USA is the defending champ (though with a totally new roster) and will now have a chance to defend its gold medal with two wins Monday. That starts with a semifinal against Spain at 11:30 a.m. ET.
The U.S. men have already bowed out of the tournament, but the two men’s semifinals are Netherlands vs. Lithuania and Latvia vs. France.
The bronze and gold medal games start at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Gymnastics
Monday is the final day of gymnastics, which means it’s your last chance to see Simone Biles.
The U.S. will have Biles and Suni Lee on the balance beam, and then Biles and Jordan Chiles on the floor routine.
Biles already has three gold medals in Paris and seven total, among her 10 overall Olympic medals. She’s the most decorated gymnast ever, with a chance to add two more to those totals.
Gymnastics starts with the men’s parallel bars at 5:45 a.m. ET and then moves on to the women’s events after that.
Track and field
Speaking of athletes who are the best in the world at what they do, tomorrow is Mondo Duplantis’s day to shine. Duplantis, who was born in Louisiana and competes for Sweden, is the defending Olympic champ in the men’s pole vault competition. That actually undersells it: He has broken the world record eight times since 2020.
He’s a must-watch, whether he breaks the record again or one of his opponents takes him down. The final starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.
They will also hand out medals in the women’s 800 meters, women’s 5,000 meters and women’s discus.
Lightning round
- Kayak cross! I have been talking about this for days, and I think people are starting to catch on. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals for both men and women will all play out from 9:30 to 10:48 a.m. ET. You have to check it out.
- Three U.S. beach volleyball teams will have games in the round of 16: Miles Evans and Chase Budinger at 8:00 a.m. ET, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain at 11:00 a.m., and Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth at 12:00 p.m.
- In indoor volleyball, the U.S. men’s team has a quarterfinal against Brazil at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- I mentioned we have some new sports tomorrow. Here they are: Sport climbing starts with men’s boulder/lead (4:00 a.m. ET) and women’s speed climbing (7:00 a.m. ET). Artistic swimming starts at 1:10 p.m. ET. And wrestling begins, with Team USA’s likely best chance at a gold medal winner, Amit Elor, competing in her first match at 9:00 a.m. ET. The 20-year-old is a two-time world champ.
- Men’s soccer is down to the semifinals: Morocco vs. Spain at 12:00 p.m. ET and France vs. Egypt at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- And finally, as of Sunday night on the East Coast, the surfing finals are scheduled for 3:24 p.m. ET. But they have been pushed back multiple times because of the weather in Tahiti, so check the schedule again on Monday.