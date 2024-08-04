SI

High Jump Gold Medalist Literally Got in Sleeping Bag for Nap Between Jumps

Never underestimate the power of a nap.

Tim Capurso

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, runs a victory lap after winning the women s high jump during the second day of the annual Prefontaine Classic Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, runs a victory lap after winning the women s high jump during the second day of the annual Prefontaine Classic Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who fled her country due to the war with Russia in 2022, won a gold medal in the women's high jump at the Stade de France on Sunday, the country's first individual gold of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While Olympics fans and pundits were impressed by Mahuchikh's jumping ability, they may have been equally impressed by her routine in between jumps.

Just as she does on the high jump, Mahuchikh took the concept of resting between performances to new heights in Paris, as she literally climbed into a sleeping bag for a nap in between jumps at the Stade de France.

Talk about being able to thrive under pressure.

So calm, cool and collected was Mahuchikh that she was actually able to sleep while the competition was going on. There must be something to her method, as she is the world champion in the high jump, the world record holder (2.1 meters at a Diamond League meet in July) and now, an Olympic gold medalist.

Mahuchikh won gold with a jump of 2.0 meters, beating silver medal winner Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, who also registered a 2.0 score but needed more attempts to clear the bar.

Mahuchikh's fellow countrywoman Iryna Gerashchenko, who jumped 1.95 meters, shared the bronze medal podium with Australia's Eleanor Patterson.

Published |Modified
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Olympics