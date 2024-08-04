High Jump Gold Medalist Literally Got in Sleeping Bag for Nap Between Jumps
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who fled her country due to the war with Russia in 2022, won a gold medal in the women's high jump at the Stade de France on Sunday, the country's first individual gold of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While Olympics fans and pundits were impressed by Mahuchikh's jumping ability, they may have been equally impressed by her routine in between jumps.
Just as she does on the high jump, Mahuchikh took the concept of resting between performances to new heights in Paris, as she literally climbed into a sleeping bag for a nap in between jumps at the Stade de France.
Talk about being able to thrive under pressure.
So calm, cool and collected was Mahuchikh that she was actually able to sleep while the competition was going on. There must be something to her method, as she is the world champion in the high jump, the world record holder (2.1 meters at a Diamond League meet in July) and now, an Olympic gold medalist.
Mahuchikh won gold with a jump of 2.0 meters, beating silver medal winner Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, who also registered a 2.0 score but needed more attempts to clear the bar.
Mahuchikh's fellow countrywoman Iryna Gerashchenko, who jumped 1.95 meters, shared the bronze medal podium with Australia's Eleanor Patterson.