OPINION: Browns Starting Joe Flacco is Boring, but Correct Decision
The Cleveland Browns were one of the most discussed teams in the NFL during the offseason for good reason.
All-Pro defender Myles Garrett requested a trade, then signed a record-breaking contract extension with the team. Cleveland added four new quarterbacks to its roster, selecting two in the 2025 NFL Draft just one round apart from each other. To little fault of his own, fourth-rounder Shedeur Sanders has been a lightning rod for media praise and criticism, and the Browns have drawn attention from around the league for various other on-field and off-field reasons.
It seems puzzling, then, that Cleveland's wide-open quarterback competition did not go out with a bang, or even a flash of excitement. The Browns announced on Monday that Joe Flacco will start the season under center against the Bengals on September 7, and the decision does not inspire much confidence that the 40-year-old veteran can lead the team further than its 3-14 finish a year ago.
Each of the other three quarterbacks would've supplied more excitement than Flacco, whose upside is limited at this stage of his career. Sanders went 14-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns in an encouraging preseason debut against the Panthers, while Dillon Gabriel had a mixed bag with 143 yards and a pick on 13-of-18 passing. Even Kenny Pickett, who has played in 30 games with a 15-10 record as a starter, could've been an intriguing option entering the final year of his rookie contract.
On the other hand, Flacco struggled last season after failing to recapture the magic that led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023. Over seven qualified outings and six starts for the Indianapolis Colts, Flacco averaged 251 yards per game while posting 12 touchdowns to 11 turnovers.
Hamstring injuries to Pickett and Gabriel and an oblique injury for Sanders robbed Browns fans of the opportunity to see one of their young passers win the job outright. With those three all still dealing with their respective injuries, Flacco's healthiness likely won him the quarterback battle by default. However, naming Flacco the starter may have been the correct decision for head coach Kevin Stefanski, regardless of injury status.
The Browns have a grueling schedule to start the season. After opening at home against the Bengals, Cleveland faces five consecutive playoff teams from a year ago in the Ravens, Packers, Lions, Vikings and Steelers. Contests against the Dolphins and Patriots lead the Browns into their Week 9 Bye, capping off a brutal first half of the season.
Starting Sanders or Gabriel would certainly build excitement among Cleveland's fanbase. But while each rookie showed flashes in the preseason, they both have room to improve before they can take on a defense like Baltimore's or Pittsburgh's. Stefanski would effectively be throwing them to the wolves if he starts Sanders or Gabriel before they're ready, which could damage their confidence and harm them in the long term.
The back half of Cleveland's schedule is much more welcoming. Tough tasks against the 49ers, the Bills and the rest of the AFC North await, but the Browns also face the Jets, Bears, Raiders and Titans, who all won five games or fewer in 2024. For a rookie quarterback — or even Pickett — that could be the difference between proving they're the Browns' long-term future and looking for a new home next spring.
Unless Flacco gets injured or plays horrifically, it would be malpractice to let Sanders or Gabriel see the field before Week 7 against Miami. With the rookies and Pickett all still dealing with injuries as well, the safer option in the short and long term is to let Flacco take the hits until Sanders or Gabriel prove they're too good to keep on the bench.