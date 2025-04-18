49ers Should Trade Brock Purdy if He Wants More than $50 Million Per
The magic number for quarterbacks in the NFL these days is $50 million.
If you get paid more than $50 million per season, you're supposed to be a franchise QB. If you get paid less than $50 million per season, you're a bridge quarterback either because you're old or simply not that special.
Being a bridge quarterback pays extremely well -- $40 million per season is a ton of money. But the job comes with fewer guarantees and less security than franchise quarterbacks get. A bridge quarterback always has to look over his shoulder and beat out a young quarterback who's coming for his job. A franchise quarterback has nothing to worry about.
So you can see why Purdy and his agent might decide that anything less than $50 million per season is unacceptable. And if that's what they decide, should the 49ers pay him that much?
Absolutely not.
Purdy might think he's a franchise quarterback, but he hasn't proven that he's one yet. Last season, he lost five of his last six starts and got injured twice. If Purdy threatens to sit out until the 49ers pay him more than $50 million per season, they should trade him.
Let some other team screw up and pay Purdy too much money the way Dallas screwed up and overpaid Dak Prescott, or the way Miami screwed up and overpaid Tua Tagovailoa.
The 49ers don't need to follow their footsteps into football purgatory.
Stay strong, 49ers. And be bold.
Trade Purdy.