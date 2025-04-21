Chris Simms Says the 49ers Should Trade Brock Purdy
Four days before the NFL Draft, Kyle Shanahan's best friend, Chris Simms, just said that the 49ers should trade Brock Purdy.
Wow.
Keep in mind, Simms and Shanahan went to the University of Texas together more than 20 years ago and have each other's initials tattooed on their ankles. They're tight.
"Would the Steelers want Brock Purdy as their quarterback?" Simms asked Monday on Pro Football Talk Live. "It might be too late in the game to make a move like that for the 49ers right now, but if I had something to say about it, I would have said, 'Let's just blow this thing up, let's trade him away to somebody and let's get somebody else at quarterback for the future and build this team again.' That's what I would want to do. My friends Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch probably are going to hate me for saying this."
I love Simms for saying this. Because he's absolutely correct. The 49ers should trade Purdy during the draft and start over with a quarterback who's on a rookie deal so they can invest in the rest of their roster. That's been their formula for success for years.
To answer Simms' question, no, I don't think the Steelers would want Purdy as their quarterback. Pittsburgh is a cold city and Purdy can't throw a wet football. He would be a much better fit for the Saints or the Titans.
The 49ers should offer Purdy to the Titans for their second-round pick and then take the best quarterback available in Round 2 -- either Jaxson Dart or Tyler Shough.
Start over. Listen to Simms.