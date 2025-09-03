The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen’s Bills jersey will be slightly different than teammates’ this season

The Buffalo MVP quarterback will stand out just a little bit more during games in a unique honor by the NFL.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Josh Allen always stands out on the field for the Buffalo Bills. The NFL’s MVP will also have a slightly different jersey than the rest of his teammates come game day.

The 29-year-old quarterback had quite the offseason winning the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl week with then-fiancée Hailee Steinfeld by his side where they shared a sweet kiss. He’d then marry the actress at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding.

He’d also get paid with a record contract: Six years, $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed.

When Allen takes the field on Sunday, September 7, vs. the Baltimore Ravens at home, he’ll be wearing a special gold NFL logo patch given to the honors recipients.

The other players that will also share that honor are as follows: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (Offensive Player of the Year), Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain II (Defensive Player of the Year), Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Los Angeles Rams LB Jared Verse (Defensive Rookie of the Year).

Allen is again a favorite to win the MVP award, but he just wants to get over the playoff hump and finally bring the Bills their fans the city’s first Super Bowl this season.

Josh Alle
Josh Allen with fans / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

