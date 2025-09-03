Josh Allen’s Bills jersey will be slightly different than teammates’ this season
Josh Allen always stands out on the field for the Buffalo Bills. The NFL’s MVP will also have a slightly different jersey than the rest of his teammates come game day.
The 29-year-old quarterback had quite the offseason winning the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl week with then-fiancée Hailee Steinfeld by his side where they shared a sweet kiss. He’d then marry the actress at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding.
He’d also get paid with a record contract: Six years, $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed.
When Allen takes the field on Sunday, September 7, vs. the Baltimore Ravens at home, he’ll be wearing a special gold NFL logo patch given to the honors recipients.
The other players that will also share that honor are as follows: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (Offensive Player of the Year), Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain II (Defensive Player of the Year), Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Los Angeles Rams LB Jared Verse (Defensive Rookie of the Year).
Allen is again a favorite to win the MVP award, but he just wants to get over the playoff hump and finally bring the Bills their fans the city’s first Super Bowl this season.
