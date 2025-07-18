The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Damian Lillard will make insane NBA salary not to play next season for Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers legend is returning to his NBA career-defining home, and he'll make bank to never step on the court.

NBA money is just different.

While NFL players fight for guaranteed money, NBA superstars like Damian Lillard hold a massive amount of power, even late in their career coming off a devastating Achilles injury in last year's playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now after a feel-good return home of sorts, where his family and children still live, to the Portland Trail Blazers, where Dame became a superstar as a seven-time All-Star (adding another two appearances with the Bucks), he'll also make bank not to play next season.

How much?

Try $70 million, and $141 million for the next two seasons.

That $70 million would put him only behind reigning MVP and NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's $71.3 million for annual salaries.

Signing a reported three-year, $42 million deal with Rip City, including a player option in the final year and a rare "true" no-trade clause that only the disgruntled Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James has, the 35-year-old Oakland native will combine that with his $113 million waive-and-stretch provision from Milwaukee for the combined sum.

So he's sitting pretty for the next two seasons, and if the former seven-time, All-NBA clutch performer can find his form once he's fully healthy again, the player option will kick in at the perfect time.

At the perfect Dame Time, if you will.

