Dave Portnoy says Caitlin Clark, Kai Trump are in for Internet Invitational sequel

The Barstool Sports owner is also eyeing an exponentially bigger prize purse than this year's $1 million for the winner-take-all event.

Matthew Graham

Nov. 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club.
Nov. 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dave Portnoy wants to keep the momentum going on the wildly successful Barstool Sports Internet Invitational.

While the cheating controversies surrounding golf influencers Paige Spiranac and Malosi Togisala still dominate social media, the Barstool founder and owner is already thinking about next year's sequel, and he said he got two big names to say yes already— Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump.

Caitlin Clar
Nov 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Portnoy caveats it by saying that still doesn't mean the Indiana Fever superstar or President Donald Trump's granddaughter and Miami Hurricanes golf commit are 100 percent confirmed, but it would absolutely make sense for both Clark and Ms. Trump to be involved.

Kai Trump
Nov. 14, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Kai Trump reacts after hitting a shot from the twelfth hole tee during the second round of The ANNIKA golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I've invited two people so far," Portnoy said. "I don't know how serious the yeses are. Caitlin [Clark] said yes. Kai Trump said yes. Those are my two that I've asked. Whether push comes to shove and those two are available to do it, who knows."

Both Clark and Ms. Trump recently participated in The Annika on the LPGA Tour. Clark was the big draw for the pro-am portion alongside her Fever teammates, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, who caddied for her, while the aspiring pro golf and influencer Kai played in the actual tournament on a sponsor's exemption.

She finished in last place and missed the cut, admitting nerves got the best of her, especially in the first round.

Kai Trump
Nov. 14, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Kai Trump reacts after a putt during the second round of The ANNIKA golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“For the first day, I was definitely really nervous,” Trump said after missing the cut. “I think the nerves just got to me.”

Why Clark and Kai should most certainly say yes

Portnoy also revealed that he wants the Internet Invitational to be an annual event, and that next year's prize purse, where in the first year he put up his own $1 million for the winner-take-all event, should reach $10 million given more sponsors will likely to be involved.

Portnoy has proven that there is a huge niche audience for amateur golf with real stakes. And the entertainment value is exponentially better than any PGA Tour or LIV Golf event that's not a major or the Ryder Cup.

caitlin clark
Nov. 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Lexie Hull (10) look on as guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

