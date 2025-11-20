Dave Portnoy says Caitlin Clark, Kai Trump are in for Internet Invitational sequel
Dave Portnoy wants to keep the momentum going on the wildly successful Barstool Sports Internet Invitational.
While the cheating controversies surrounding golf influencers Paige Spiranac and Malosi Togisala still dominate social media, the Barstool founder and owner is already thinking about next year's sequel, and he said he got two big names to say yes already— Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump.
Portnoy caveats it by saying that still doesn't mean the Indiana Fever superstar or President Donald Trump's granddaughter and Miami Hurricanes golf commit are 100 percent confirmed, but it would absolutely make sense for both Clark and Ms. Trump to be involved.
"I've invited two people so far," Portnoy said. "I don't know how serious the yeses are. Caitlin [Clark] said yes. Kai Trump said yes. Those are my two that I've asked. Whether push comes to shove and those two are available to do it, who knows."
Both Clark and Ms. Trump recently participated in The Annika on the LPGA Tour. Clark was the big draw for the pro-am portion alongside her Fever teammates, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, who caddied for her, while the aspiring pro golf and influencer Kai played in the actual tournament on a sponsor's exemption.
She finished in last place and missed the cut, admitting nerves got the best of her, especially in the first round.
“For the first day, I was definitely really nervous,” Trump said after missing the cut. “I think the nerves just got to me.”
Why Clark and Kai should most certainly say yes
Portnoy also revealed that he wants the Internet Invitational to be an annual event, and that next year's prize purse, where in the first year he put up his own $1 million for the winner-take-all event, should reach $10 million given more sponsors will likely to be involved.
Portnoy has proven that there is a huge niche audience for amateur golf with real stakes. And the entertainment value is exponentially better than any PGA Tour or LIV Golf event that's not a major or the Ryder Cup.
