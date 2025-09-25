Suns Owner Defends Steve Ballmer Amid NBA's Clippers Investigation
The NBA's investigation into the alleged salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers has been the story of the offseason.
Although there was plenty of player movement and some new-look rosters, the headline was the story hanging over the Clippers.
As Pablo Torre from Pablo Torre Finds Out alleged, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer used their relationship with now-bankrupt financial company Aspiration to funnel money to their superstar Kawhi Leonard outside of his NBA contract.
With millions of dollars allegedly being thrown around between Ballmer, the Clippers minority owner Dennis Wong, and Leonard's team, the NBA is conducting a thorough investigation into the serious allegations.
The penalties, if incurred, would be severe if cap circumvention is proven, which could lead to fines, the loss of draft picks, contract voiding, and suspension.
Matt Ishbia Speaks on the Investigation
Steve Ballmer has an admirable reputation among owners for his work within the league, including building the Clippers' brand-new $2 billion stadium, Intuit Dome, purely off private funding, with an emphasis on the fan experience.
Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia recently appeared on NBA Today on ESPN and spoke about the situation with the Clippers.
“You know, honestly, I'm not that concerned about it, to be honest. I know Steve Ballmer, and I think he's a great guy, and he says he didn't do that. I believe him. Obviously, the NBA is going to do their investigation. But, you know, I don't really think that stuff is rampant," Ishbia said.
What Will Happen?
Everyone has an opinion on what is going to happen to the Clippers at the end of the investigation.
Pundits, media members, and fans have all weighed in on shows and on social media to give their analysis, but the truth is nobody knows.
It would be ignorant to say that anyone has an answer to how the NBA will move forward with their investigation, and a verdict is likely not going to come until late in the season.
Ishbia spoke on that aspect of the investigation, saying, “I think there's obviously things that people can say and talk about. But until you actually prove that someone's done something wrong, like, I believe that things are fair... So, you know, I don't think that's really happening that much. But obviously, the NBA will do its own investigation.”
With Media Day around the corner and the NBA season coming up, the Clippers have a team that's built to win a title, but will the investigation cloud that notion?
