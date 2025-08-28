Cowboys reportedly declined olive branch from Micah Parsons before trade
The Dallas Cowboys set the NFL world on fire on Thursday afternoon, trading superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark.
It is a move that could potentially have major ramifications for the future of their franchise, and one that, reportedly, Parsons wanted to try and avoid.
According to reports from NFL insider Jane Slater, Parsons and his agent went back to the Cowboys in order to try and extend an olive branch, in an attempt to restart negotiations on an extension.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys ship Micah Parsons to Packers for NFL Draft pick haul, 3x-Pro Bowler
The Cowboys, however, declined any such discussions.
"I spoke with Micah Parsons this evening. He says, “genuinely gonna miss ya’ll' He says he and his team went back to the Cowboys about an extension with “empathy” when the trade interest was leaked this week. The Cowboys' response, according to Parsons, was “play on the 5th year or leave."
Now, Parsons heads to the Packers where he is set to become the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, earning an average of $47 million per year - $6 million more than the next closest player in Steelers star TJ Watt.
MORE: Micah Parsons' brother echoes Cowboys fans dejection after trade development
It is a move that now sets the Packers up as a sure-fire Super Bowl contender over the next few seasons, with one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have reset their entire future with new draft capital and freed up cap space in order to rebuild their roster over the next two years.
And he now ends his time in Dallas after a stellar run, with two first-team All-Pro nods, a second-team All-Pro nod, and four Pro Bowls in four seasons. In that time, he accumulated 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 256 total tackles, to go along with nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc