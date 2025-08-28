Cowboys Country

Cowboys reportedly declined olive branch from Micah Parsons before trade

Micah Parsons reportedly wanted to return to negotiations on a contract extension, but the Dallas Cowboys declined.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys set the NFL world on fire on Thursday afternoon, trading superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

It is a move that could potentially have major ramifications for the future of their franchise, and one that, reportedly, Parsons wanted to try and avoid.

According to reports from NFL insider Jane Slater, Parsons and his agent went back to the Cowboys in order to try and extend an olive branch, in an attempt to restart negotiations on an extension.

The Cowboys, however, declined any such discussions.

"I spoke with Micah Parsons this evening. He says, “genuinely gonna miss ya’ll' He says he and his team went back to the Cowboys about an extension with “empathy” when the trade interest was leaked this week. The Cowboys' response, according to Parsons, was “play on the 5th year or leave."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Now, Parsons heads to the Packers where he is set to become the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, earning an average of $47 million per year - $6 million more than the next closest player in Steelers star TJ Watt.

It is a move that now sets the Packers up as a sure-fire Super Bowl contender over the next few seasons, with one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have reset their entire future with new draft capital and freed up cap space in order to rebuild their roster over the next two years.

And he now ends his time in Dallas after a stellar run, with two first-team All-Pro nods, a second-team All-Pro nod, and four Pro Bowls in four seasons. In that time, he accumulated 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 256 total tackles, to go along with nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

