Jerry Jones boasts nearly 40-year-old trade while defending Micah Parsons deal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks at the team's most famous trade while defending sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Tyler Reed

The Dallas Cowboys are in the headlines once again, and it's all that owner Jerry Jones could ever hope for.

However, the fanbase may not feel the same way. The news that the team was trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers still hasn't set in for the fanbase.

Parsons, who has gone to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons, is now playing for a team that could potentially be in the way of the Cowboys' dream of making another Super Bowl.

On Thursday night, Jones spoke to the media about the massive trade. During his time on the podium, Jones had to look back at the best trade he ever made while defending sending Parsons to Green Bay.

The Cowboys owner bragged on what Parsons had done for the franchise in his time in Dallas, then mentioned how big the Herschel Walker trade was in turning this franchise around back in 1989.

Jones wanted to get the point across that a football team is more than one player. However, I'm not sure he realized that everyone knows that already.

If the Cowboys' defense is better at the end of the season without Parsons, then we all need to line up and apologize to Jones. But in this moment, this trade doesn't feel like the right move for the present Cowboys. The future, well, that's still up in the air

