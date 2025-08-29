Cowboys Country

Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys made a shocking move on Thursday, trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Who were the winners and losers of the deal?

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, sending the NFL world into a tailspin of shock and disbelief.

In exchange for the generational edge rusher, the Cowboys received two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, as well as three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

On the other side, the Packers received a player who has been one of, if not the best defender in the NFL over the last four seasons, having now just entered the prime of his career.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys ship Micah Parsons to Packers for NFL Draft pick haul, 3x-Pro Bowler

So who won and who lost the deal of the 2025 NFL calendar year? Let's examine.

WINNER: MICAH PARSONS

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Micah Parsons is unquestionably the biggest winner of this blockbuster trade. Not only does he get a clean slate and the opportunity to escape the Dallas Cowboys sideshow, but he now has the opportunity - for the first time in his young career - to join a certified Super Bowl contender.

Oh, and he becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, after signing a four-year, $188 million deal, making an average of $47 million per year.

LOSER: DALLAS COWBOYS

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If Micah Parsons is the clear winner of the trade, the Dallas Cowboys - as well as their fans - are the clear losers. Cowboys fans have now lost their favorite player and the shining start of their football team.

MORE: Micah Parsons' brother echoes Cowboys fans dejection after trade development

Meanwhile, the team itself has now been certainly planted in the beginnings of a rebuild that could take years to achieve. They do receive a good player and solid draft capital in return, but given the Cowboys' hit and miss nature in the first round over the last eight years, it is anything but a guarantee that they can receover.

WINNER: GREEN BAY PACKERS

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love watches the ball after handing it off during the first quarter against the New York
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love watches the ball after handing it off during the first quarter against the New York Jets. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Our next winner is without a doubt the Packers themselves. Before the trade, Green Bay was a trending pick as a dark horse in the NFC. They were exciting because they were a young, exciting team loaded with talent, but were also one with a major flaw - pass rush.

Now, that flaw has been mended by arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL, and a generational defensive talent in Parsons. And just like that, the Packers have now become an instant favorite to win the NFC North and compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.

LOSER: JERRY JONES

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Jerry Jones is a loser in this situation. He has continued to alienate his fanbase with his stubborn nature and refusal to negotiate contracts with his stars in a straightforward manner. Of course, the trade of Parsons took that over the top for fans.

But of course, like clockwork, he made it worse shortly after, making wild claims that the Cowboys would be better off both in the long term without Parsons, and that asserting that they would improve immediately in their ability to stop the run.

The latter may technically be true. But Jerry fumbled the best defensive player in the NFL, and made a fool of himself while doing it.

