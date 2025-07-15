Shohei Ohtani destroys Aaron Judge in MLB superstar battle with unreal income stat
Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge is always a dream scenario for Major League Baseball.
Unfortunately for Judge, much like last year with the fire power of Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, not to mention the awful defense from the reigning AL MVP and his New York Yankees teammates, he loses to his NL MVP counterpart in the endorsement category as well.
And it's not even close.
While both Ohtani and Judge have A-list partnerships with blue-chip companies like Hugo Boss, New Balance, and Epic Games (Ohtani was the first MLB player to be featured in Fortnite) for the Dodgers superstar, and Polo, the Jordan brand, and Fanatics for the Bronx bomber, the Japanese icon makes $100 million annually in endorsement deals. Judge makes only $8 million.
It's the sheer volume for Ohtani, who is not only the biggest name in baseball in the United States, but he's worshipped in Japan, his home country, and throughout Asia, which is an extremely lucrative market to make loads of cash.
The three-time MVP reportedly has deals with 20 brands, and to add insult to injury, his current MLB contract is almost double Judge's ($700 million vs. $360 million) after the Dodgers and the 31-year-old generational two-way threat cheat-coded by deferring most of the contract until 2034.
There is certainly an argument to be made that Judge is underpaid, but given the global name recognition of Ohtani, it's hard to argue he's not worth every penny.
Both are still thriving in their early 30s, with Judge two years older than Ohtani, so it'll be interesting to see how it all plays out for the remainder of their careers. Until then, the MLB is laughing all the way to the bank too.
