Team USA's Ryder Cup $500k salary skewered after brutal morning session
The only thing worse than all of the commercials for NBC Sports' coverage of the 2025 Ryder Cup was Team USA's performance.
After getting blown out in Italy in 2023 after getting swept during the first morning session 4-0, Team Europe almost repeated the feat on away soil at the shockingly muted Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale, with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay salvaging a point late to survive 3-1.
Naturally, the $500k controversial compensation for Team USA was under the microscope again, and golf reporter Claire Rogers had a burn that was the common refrain on social media, along with NBC Sports' brutal coverage.
NBA GOAT and Jordan brand billionaire Michael Jordan was in attendance, and hopefully he wasn't crying like his famous meme. But after that performance, especially from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan's good buddy Justin Thomas, he might have been.
Captain Keegan Bradley, who many thought should be playing too, is hoping that President Donald Trump attending the afternoon session can change their luck.
"We just had the President fly over in his Air Force One," Bradley said. "So I have a feeling things will change here."
For $500k just to show up, let's hope so.
