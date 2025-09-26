The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Team USA's Ryder Cup $500k salary skewered after brutal morning session

Team USA's controversial compensation for the 2025 Ryder Cup is under the microscope after getting dominated by Team Europe, who gets paid nothing.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 26, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning their match on the fourteenth hole on the first day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
The only thing worse than all of the commercials for NBC Sports' coverage of the 2025 Ryder Cup was Team USA's performance.

After getting blown out in Italy in 2023 after getting swept during the first morning session 4-0, Team Europe almost repeated the feat on away soil at the shockingly muted Bethpage Black outside of New York City in Farmingdale, with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay salvaging a point late to survive 3-1.

Rory McIlroy
Naturally, the $500k controversial compensation for Team USA was under the microscope again, and golf reporter Claire Rogers had a burn that was the common refrain on social media, along with NBC Sports' brutal coverage.

NBA GOAT and Jordan brand billionaire Michael Jordan was in attendance, and hopefully he wasn't crying like his famous meme. But after that performance, especially from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan's good buddy Justin Thomas, he might have been.

Captain Keegan Bradley, who many thought should be playing too, is hoping that President Donald Trump attending the afternoon session can change their luck.

"We just had the President fly over in his Air Force One," Bradley said. "So I have a feeling things will change here."

For $500k just to show up, let's hope so.

Bryson DeChambeau
Sept. 26, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team USA golfer Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after his putt on the first green on the first day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Brendan Mcdermid-Reuters via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
