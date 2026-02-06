What Olympic Champion Snowboarder Shaun White Is Doing Now
Shaun White had competed in the last five Olympic Games. He’s still part of this one, but in a different capacity. Fans are wondering what the three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder is up to these days?
White, now, 39 finished fourth in the Halfpipe event in 2022 in the Beijing Olympics, which was the end of his competitive career in snowboarding.
The “Flying Tomato” won golds in 2006 in Torino, 2010 in Vancouver, and 2018 in PyeongChang.
He’s now in a new role for the Milano Cortina Games as a commentator for NBC and was at the Opening Ceremony broadcast. He wrote, “My 6th opening ceremony but 1st live from the booth ✅“
He also posted this video on the way to the event:
So, now that he’s not competing what is Shaun White up to?
He’s still snowboarding, just for fun
White recently went viral snowboarding in Central Park during the recent blizzard.
He created The Snow League in 2025
The Snow League is a professional snowboarding and freeskiing circuit with prize money founded by White. It features a four-event, global halfpipe circuit with a $2.2 million prize purse, utilizing a head-to-head, points-based system to crown an inaugural World Champion.
He runs his own brand
WHITESPACE was founded in 2024 and is his active lifestyle and performance snowboard brand which includes signature snowboards and gear.
He recently broke up with his fiancée
White and actress Nina Dobrev mutually broke up after 5-and-a-half years together in September of 2025. They were engaged and before calling it off.
