Paige Bueckers rocks ‘Jennifer Hudson’ runway dance winning WNBA Rookie of the Year
While superstars like Caitlin Clark were injured most of the year, and Angel Reese had a major falling out with the Chicago Sky, Paige Bueckers was one of the major bright spots of the WNBA season.
The former UConn Huskies star and Dallas Wings rookie lived up to the hype, having an outstanding first season, culminating with her winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year in a most unusual way.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" is known for its backstage tunnel runway dance-off like vibes from "Zoolander," with the staff cheering on the guest grooving down the line.
In this case, it was Paige Buckets doing her signature TikTok dance moves as the WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is awkwardly standing with the ROY hardware at the end of the line.
"@paigebueckers did not expect THIS at the end of her tunnel!", the "Hudson" official handle wrote, to which the WNBA handle responded, "ROY! ROY! ROY!"
While The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will leave it to our basketball experts to break down the rookie years of Bueckers vs. the Indiana Fever's Clark, the reigning national champion stole most of the pop culture headlines from the season when she officially hard launched her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd.
In the end, it was the perfect way for Bueckers to receive the Rookie of the Year award.
Now let's hope the WNBA's season from hell will recover for the playoffs and next season with the young superstars playing to their full potential, not to mention an ugly labor dispute nowhere close to getting resolved.
