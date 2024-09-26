Paige Bueckers raves UConn bestie Nika Muhl’s latest fit
Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl are college besties and their bond from playing together for the UConn Huskies remains strong.
The now Seattle Storm guard Muhl and Bueckers made quite the duo on the court, and both share a love for fashion off the court.
Bueckers recently took in New York Fashion week and revealed a sick “Spiderwoman” look, as well as colorful ensemble full of “butterflies” where she flexed her abs. Muhl, meanwhile, has been a fashion icon as a pro in fits like this miniskirt, bikini top combo that caused a “heat advisory,” or this faded denim miniskirt, midriff zip-up WNBA pegame beauty.
Muhl’s latest fit in an Amiri suit caught everyone’s attention.
Bueckers definitely took notice and commented, “Amiri baddieeeee.”
Bueckers has been spotted attending a Storm game to watch her friend, and she obviously supports her on social media. Bueckers has over 2 million Instagram followers while Muhl over 500 thousand.
While Muhl, 23 years old, was selected with the 14th overall pick in 2024, Bueckers, 22 years old, is expected to be No. 1 overall in 2025. Muhl didn’t see the floor much in her rookie season, but remains a fan favorite. Bueckers will try to win her first title with UConn as the best player in college.
