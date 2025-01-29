The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Claire Kittle pens amazing note to 49ers WAG bestie Kristin Juszczyk

The bond between San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle's wife and now Kyle Juszczyk's more successful partner is heartwarming and inspiring.

Matthew Graham

In this story:

It's hard to outshine your better half when they happen to be a professional athlete. That's not the case in the Juszczyk household.

Sorry, Kyle Juszczyk. You are now Kristin's plus one.

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk
Claire Kittle/Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of Kyle, first landed on most NFL fans' radar when she designed a custom Kansas City Chiefs coat for the most famous WAG Taylor Swift. She's now become a successful fashion designer across the entire league, especially her new coat and vest collection Off Season with Emma Grede, which sold out for other teams like the Philadelphia Eagles when "Summer House" reality star Paige DeSorbo wore one to first round of the playoffs.

Supporting her through all of it was fellow San Francisco 49ers WAG and bff Claire Kittle, who is married to tight end George Kittle and an influencer in her own right.

Kristin
Kristin Juszczyk shares a photo on Instagram in her husband, 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's clothes / Photo Credit: Kristin Juszczyk on Instagram

Mrs. Kittle took to Instagram to share an amazing note about her Niners bestie.

"A few weeks ago, we got to celebrate our girl @kristinjuszczyk & the launch of @offseasonbrand!, Kittle wrote. "I have to give Kris her flowers for a second. She has worked tirelessly to get this brand into the hands of NFL fans everywhere. Literal blood, sweat, and tears; it has been so awe-inspiring to witness her successfully accomplish this. So many “no’s” flew her way, you could not even believe the mountains she had to climb. She has done something that has never been done before: NFL licensed puffer vests and coats that hold the same magic as wearing your favorite player’s jersey. Gone are the days of throwing your jersey over your coat as you go out to tailgate for playoff football. She has changed the game forever, and she’s just getting started. I’m so proud of you, Kris; you are the greatest example of not taking no for an answer, finding the solution, sticking to your vision, and executing. All the while being an amazing wife, daughter, sister, puppy mom, and best friend to so many. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery and there is only one Kristin Juszczyk you boss ass b. You did it. I love you and I’m so excited for you 👊🏼"

What an awesome gesture!

Too bad they won't be sporting their own 49ers coats in the Super Bowl this year. Maybe not mention which teams are playing.

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

