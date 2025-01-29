Claire Kittle pens amazing note to 49ers WAG bestie Kristin Juszczyk
It's hard to outshine your better half when they happen to be a professional athlete. That's not the case in the Juszczyk household.
Sorry, Kyle Juszczyk. You are now Kristin's plus one.
Kristin Juszczyk, wife of Kyle, first landed on most NFL fans' radar when she designed a custom Kansas City Chiefs coat for the most famous WAG Taylor Swift. She's now become a successful fashion designer across the entire league, especially her new coat and vest collection Off Season with Emma Grede, which sold out for other teams like the Philadelphia Eagles when "Summer House" reality star Paige DeSorbo wore one to first round of the playoffs.
Supporting her through all of it was fellow San Francisco 49ers WAG and bff Claire Kittle, who is married to tight end George Kittle and an influencer in her own right.
Mrs. Kittle took to Instagram to share an amazing note about her Niners bestie.
"A few weeks ago, we got to celebrate our girl @kristinjuszczyk & the launch of @offseasonbrand!, Kittle wrote. "I have to give Kris her flowers for a second. She has worked tirelessly to get this brand into the hands of NFL fans everywhere. Literal blood, sweat, and tears; it has been so awe-inspiring to witness her successfully accomplish this. So many “no’s” flew her way, you could not even believe the mountains she had to climb. She has done something that has never been done before: NFL licensed puffer vests and coats that hold the same magic as wearing your favorite player’s jersey. Gone are the days of throwing your jersey over your coat as you go out to tailgate for playoff football. She has changed the game forever, and she’s just getting started. I’m so proud of you, Kris; you are the greatest example of not taking no for an answer, finding the solution, sticking to your vision, and executing. All the while being an amazing wife, daughter, sister, puppy mom, and best friend to so many. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery and there is only one Kristin Juszczyk you boss ass b. You did it. I love you and I’m so excited for you 👊🏼"
What an awesome gesture!
Too bad they won't be sporting their own 49ers coats in the Super Bowl this year. Maybe not mention which teams are playing.
