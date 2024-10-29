Angel Reese, Ciara turn heads with glamorous selfie at fashion event
Angel Reese and Ciara gave us the winning combination we never knew we needed.
On Monday night, the two linked up at the 2024 CDFA Fashion Awards Show in New York City and immediately stole the show. The WNBA superstar and pop star reminded us all why they are quickly becoming fashion icons in their own right.
Angel, who was rocking a new blonde look, shared a selfie of the duo on Instagram.
Both women were glammed-up in their red carpet looks.
She captioned the photo, "Ciara, the queen that you are!"
Olympic champion Suni Lee was also among those who were in attendance for the star-studded affair.
It was just the latest major appearance for Angel Reese, who is one of the most marketable stars in the WNBA since entering the league.
During the WNBA preseason, Angel appeared at the Met Gala after announcing her decision to enter the draft on the cover of Vogue.
She even jetted off to Paris for the Summer Olympics and attended the pre-Olympic Louis Vuitton party. That party gave the world the link-up that no one knew they needed when Angel rubbed shoulders with Grammy winner Tyla.
Ciara, meanwhile, was enjoying the night in the Big Apple while her husband, Russell Wilson, was leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to another victory in the Steel City.
