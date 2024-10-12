Angel Reese’s belly button ring-displaying Reebok workout fit selfie
Angel Reese is certainly enjoying taking photos again with her brace off without having to use her designer bags to hide her injured wrist.
The Chicago Sky All-Star posted her next-level nails right after losing the black brace, then dropped a seductive causal selfie flexing her healthy wrist, while finally Wild ‘n Out in Chicago in her bootylicious fit.
The 22-year-old Reese looks like she’s ready to start working out fully again while dropping a selfie of her all-Reebok workout fit. Reese slays in a sports bra with the belly button ring showing and black shorts.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas flexes vacation abs in sizzling sports bra workout selfies
That’s Chi Barbie right there. The funny part of the photo is all the designer bags she used to hide her injury with are in the background. Was it planned?
RELATED: Lexie Brown scores a sizzling slam dunk with fire pink bikini shots
Reese signed a multi-year deal with Reebok in 2023 while in college at LSU and is the perfect fit for the revitalized brand (even if she owes Shaq “$100,000”).
The basketball star finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Reese looks like she’s ready to play right now. Until then, she will no doubt continue to look good off the court.
