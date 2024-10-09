Angel Reese gets swanky nail makeover for wrist recovery celebration
The hand brace is finally off for Angel Reese. While it didn’t stop her from enjoying her crazy offseason, now full Chi Barbie can be unleashed.
The Chicago Sky All-Star had still been crushing fits and letting loose with silly dance moves with the brace on, and even wearing NSFW shirts. She also hit up three NFL games, including going full Baltimore Barbie mode to root on her favorite team the Ravens and wearing a retired Bears jersey number to the Chicago game. Oh, and the brace didn’t prevent her from singing with Usher.
Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the brace is gone, and more importantly, she doesn’t have to hide it behind all her ridiculously expensive designer bags anymore.
The first thing the 22-year-old Reese did was get a swanky nail makeover and post her manicure on her Instagram with the caption, “FREE AT LAST😭” and “ENDING TO HIDING THE BRACE ERA 😭😍” with photos of the glammed-up nails and all the bag covering selfies she won’t have to do anymore.
Reese had the surgery on her left wrist back on September 10. That’s a month she wore the brace.
Reese finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Until then, let’s see what a brace-less Reese is like during full offseason mode.
