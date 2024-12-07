Angel Reese’s see-through leopard-print fit will leave you breathless
Angel Reese isn’t holding back to close 2024 off with her fit game. Her latest is easily one of her best of the year.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has had many fashion hits since the offseason hit like her Wild ‘n Out in Chicago in bootylicious shorts, and her insane Poison Ivy painted green Halloween costume, and a naughty secretary look to announce her new shoe.
Recently, Reese attended the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City where she wore a stunning fit while going fangirl with Rihanna, and posing for an epic photo with Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas.
RELATED: Angel Reese slays tiny crop top, sweatpants with full glam look
Right before Christmas, Reese dropped her latest holiday fit that will definitely land her on Santa’s naughty list in her see-through leopard-print look and the blonde streaks to match.
RELATED: Angel Reese looks fierce in cheetah print, YSL fit
Wow, now that’s an All-Star-worthy look right there.
Reese finished her WNBA rookie season averaging a double-double averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She has a month off before playing in the new Unrivaled 3x3 league in January in Miami.
The 22-year-old already looks to be in Miami Barbie mode with this latest look — a clear winner for her in 2024.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game