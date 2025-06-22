Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, shorts pregame fit amid Azzi Fudd ‘girlfriend’ news
Paige Bueckers just wants to ball no matter what. The Dallas Wings superstar rookie showed up for Sunday’s game at the Washington Mystics in a causal fit amid “girlfriend” news with former UConn Huskies star teammate Azzi Fudd going viral.
Bueckers, 23, was the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft on a night where Fudd joined her in an unrecognizable makeover look, followed by a black sparkly dress at Bueckers’ after-party.
RELATED: WNBA star Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with teammates
Bueckers has her own style as well, rocking a “business casual” fit before her pro return to Connecticut, and a flashy Nike Project F.R.O.G. track suit before another.
Fudd, who stayed another year for the national champs, posted a selfie on Saturday with a message on her phone cover that said, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it, hinting that the besties might be even more than friends. Fudd also showed up on Friday rocking a Bueckers Wings jersey and posing with her.
RELATED: UConn star Azzi Fudd rocks coordinated dance with new teammate in dorms
On Sunday, amid all that, Bueckers strolled in wearing a crop top with a button-up shirt unbuttoned and some basketball shorts while walking into the arena in Washington D.C.
Bueckers is averaging 18.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game entering Sunday.
She looks focused and ready to ball as always. The Mystics could be in for a long day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate