The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd rocks Fanatics Fest in stunning fit after Paige Bueckers ‘girlfriend’ post

The stars are out for the event in New York City where the UConn Huskies basketball player impressed with her look.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fanatics Fest has been crazy with everything from the Kevin Durant trade news to the Houston Rockets, to Tom Brady vs. Eli Manning in different events going on, to UConn Huskies basketball star Azzi Fudd’s fit after she dropped a big hint about her relationship with Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers.

The 22-year-old Fudd is no stranger to crushing a fit or two like her unrecognizable look at the WNBA draft supporting her former teammate and bestie Bueckers, to her shiny black cocktail dress for the after-party. She even went sporty glam while introducing her former WNBA mom in an ad.

RELATED: UConn star Azzi Fudd rocks coordinated dance with new teammate in dorms

Azzi Fudd, UConn women's basketball
Fudd definitely knows how to drop some fire fits. / Azzi Fudd/Instagram

She’s also been seen with Bueckers a lot recently like at Friday’s Wings game where she rocked a Bueckers jersey posing with her former UConn teammate. But it was Saturday’s selfie that caught all kind of attention when she held up her phone case in the mirror and it had “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” written on it.

While Bueckers was playing for the Wings on Sunday where she strolled in the arena in a casual crop top and shorts fit, Fudd shared her own stunning fit on with an ab-revealing top while at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd has ‘crazy’ Angel Reese throwback photo resurface

Fudd at Fanatics Fest
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Fudd was on the “She’s Got Game” panel with other ballers including USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins.

There was a lot going on at Fanatics Fest, but Fudd defeinitely made a statement with her fit in a weekend full of big statements.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, UConn women's basketball
UConn women's basketball/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion