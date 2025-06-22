Azzi Fudd rocks Fanatics Fest in stunning fit after Paige Bueckers ‘girlfriend’ post
Fanatics Fest has been crazy with everything from the Kevin Durant trade news to the Houston Rockets, to Tom Brady vs. Eli Manning in different events going on, to UConn Huskies basketball star Azzi Fudd’s fit after she dropped a big hint about her relationship with Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers.
The 22-year-old Fudd is no stranger to crushing a fit or two like her unrecognizable look at the WNBA draft supporting her former teammate and bestie Bueckers, to her shiny black cocktail dress for the after-party. She even went sporty glam while introducing her former WNBA mom in an ad.
She’s also been seen with Bueckers a lot recently like at Friday’s Wings game where she rocked a Bueckers jersey posing with her former UConn teammate. But it was Saturday’s selfie that caught all kind of attention when she held up her phone case in the mirror and it had “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” written on it.
While Bueckers was playing for the Wings on Sunday where she strolled in the arena in a casual crop top and shorts fit, Fudd shared her own stunning fit on with an ab-revealing top while at Fanatics Fest in New York City.
Fudd was on the “She’s Got Game” panel with other ballers including USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins.
There was a lot going on at Fanatics Fest, but Fudd defeinitely made a statement with her fit in a weekend full of big statements.
