Azzi Fudd throws first pitch in MLB hometown rocking jean shorts, crop top

The UConn Huskies star went from the WNBA All-Star Game to the diamond with a fire fit on the mound.

Matt Ryan

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What can’t Azzi Fudd do? What fit can’t she rock?

The UConn Huskies basketball star went from the ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, where she turned heads in a purple dress on the red carpet, to the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Paige Bueckers hard launched their relationship and they were the “power couple” all weekend — also where she wore a provocative look for the game that Bueckers couldn’t get enough of.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers
Fudd and Bueckers (right) enjoying the All-Star weekend together. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

It’s been quite the past week for the 22-year-old basketball star who along with Bueckers helped deliver the Huskies’ first national championship since 2016.

On Monday, she headed to the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., to throw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals game. In doing so, she crushed her jean shorts and crop top combo with the Nats jersey.

Not a bad effort from the mound, either.

Fudd hails from nearby Arlington, Virginia, and Fairfax, Virginia. She also had the lucky pitch as the Nats defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 10-8.

Not only has she been rocking fits and pitches, Fudd also announced she’s launching her own podcast called “Fudd Around and Find Out”.

Again, what can’t see do?

We can’t wait to see where Fudd be next and what fire fit she will rock.

Azzi Fudd and Ilona Maher
Azzi Fudd and Ilona Maher at the ESPYs / Azzi Fudd/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

