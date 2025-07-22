Azzi Fudd throws first pitch in MLB hometown rocking jean shorts, crop top
What can’t Azzi Fudd do? What fit can’t she rock?
The UConn Huskies basketball star went from the ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, where she turned heads in a purple dress on the red carpet, to the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Paige Bueckers hard launched their relationship and they were the “power couple” all weekend — also where she wore a provocative look for the game that Bueckers couldn’t get enough of.
It’s been quite the past week for the 22-year-old basketball star who along with Bueckers helped deliver the Huskies’ first national championship since 2016.
On Monday, she headed to the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., to throw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals game. In doing so, she crushed her jean shorts and crop top combo with the Nats jersey.
Not a bad effort from the mound, either.
Fudd hails from nearby Arlington, Virginia, and Fairfax, Virginia. She also had the lucky pitch as the Nats defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 10-8.
Not only has she been rocking fits and pitches, Fudd also announced she’s launching her own podcast called “Fudd Around and Find Out”.
Again, what can’t see do?
We can’t wait to see where Fudd be next and what fire fit she will rock.
