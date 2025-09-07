Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled with jumbo-screen diss at UNC game
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson will be the subject of fan trolling all season — it’s the nature of sports like Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl.
A couple of TCU Horned Frogs players even made fun of the viral Belichick and Hudson mermaid costume pose by recreating it in the end zone following their 48-14 throttling of the North Carolina Tar Heels in Belichick’s college coaching debut.
The 73-year-old former New England Patriots coach who won six Super Bowls and the 24-year-old Miss Maine pageant finalist Hudson have been criticized for their age gap, as well as doing things like going on spring break where she did yoga on his hands and feet on the beach. She also cost UNC $200k with her antics, and has been questionable with her presence at practice and on the sidelines of last week’s game in some sparkly UNC blue pants.
For the team’s road game at the Charlotte 49ers, the team and fans had fun with a “Gold Digger Cam.”
The “Gold Digger” references Hudson filing of a trademark claim on the phrase as a way to profit off public criticism. The application is to use it for a jewelry brand.
There was no sign (yet) of Hudson at the UNC game in front of the trolling Charlotte fans, but no doubt Belichick could see it from the sideline.
He probably didn’t give it one thought as he was focused on football.
