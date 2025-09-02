Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes sparkly Tar Heels blue pants on UNC sideline
While Bill Belichick made his college football coaching debut on Monday night for the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. the TCU Horned Frogs, a lot of focus was on the 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Hudson and Belichick have gone viral all offseason together like their beach yoga where she was balancing on the coach’s hands and feet on the beach, and her antics costing UNC $200k with HBO’s Hard Knocks. Also, the real timeline of their relationship was revealed.
While Belichick is a 6-time Super Bowl winning head coach from his 24 seasons with the New England Patriots, he’s never coached college football. The atmosphere for the game on Monday was electric and the stars were out like Tar Heels alumn Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU
Hudson, Belichick’s Miss Maine beauty pageant contestant girlfriend, was spotted with former Patriots receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss in the pregame, and then in the suite at kickoff.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday wears UNC colors in awkward timing
She’d also be spotted on the sidelines where she revealed her full fit with some insane sparkly Tar Heels pants.
While Belichick and the Tar Heels will be a big topic this season, his girlfriend will definitely steal some of that thunder like on Monday.
