Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson File for 'Gold Digger' Trademark Amid Business Venture
The Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson relationship has taken yet another interesting turn.
As relayed by cllct media's Darren Rovell, TCE Rights Management LLC—a company owned by Belichick and run by Hudson—has filed for several trademarks, including "Gold Digger." For those unaware, the term, per the Oxford Dictionary, means "a person who forms a relationship with another purely to extract money from them."
The duo reportedly wants to use the term on jewelry and keychains.
TCE Rights Management LLC filed for a handful of other trademarks earlier this year, including "All-Belichick Team," "Chapel Bill," "Peachy Keen and Wonderful" and "The Belichick Way."
Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Relationship Timeline
Belichick and Hudson reportedly met on a flight back in 2021 while the now-73-year-old was still coaching the Patriots, and boy, has it been quite a rollercoaster since.
Between Ring camera footage, an awkward CBS Sunday Mornings interview, a PR hire by Belichick's new employer to settle down the criticism, and more, the pair—and their nearly 50-year age gap—has been firmly under the media microscope.
Amid the abundance of scrutiny, and a report that North Carolina had banned Hudson from their football facilities, Belichick shed further light on their relationship this past spring. He told Michael Strahan on ABC's Good Morning America that she, "Does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football."
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' 35th head coach this past January. His squad, led by transfer quarterback Gio Lopez, will open the 2025 season next Monday, Sept. 8 against TCU.
