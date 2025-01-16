Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson slays in UNC Carolina blue ‘pitch’ fit
While rumors are flying around Bill Belichick and his North Carolina Tar Heels contract and potential NFL interest, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson remains repping the heck out of UNC.
Hudson, 24, and the 72-year-old former six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots head coach are living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and despite some not “signed” contract reports and a sneaky $1 million out clause, they remain “committed” to UNC — at least so says Hudson who trolled the rumors on Instagram while wearing a stunning white minidress.
RELATED: Jordon Hudson reveals shocking Bill Belichick relationship news in New Year’s post
Hudson could be the best recruiting tool Belichick has with all her school pride fits like her sparkly UNC sweatshirt she painstakingly made, and her kissy Tar Heels gear post.
In her latest team look, Hudson slayed that Carolina blue while writing a little note: “Air JordOn 1 coming Fall of 2025 💎Consider this a formal pitch @jumpman23 @nike 😅👟.”
The Miss Maine USA runner-up in 2024 could certainly model any look for Michael Jordan’s brand and Nike.
RELATED: 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Bill Belichick
Hudson then posted another Tar Heels fit promoting Carolina football.
That’s certainly a winning look for the school and for coach Belichick for his recruiting pitches — at least for now while he’s still there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend