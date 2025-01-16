Shocking Bill Belichick, UNC contract twist could open door for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search just got much more interesting. In what has already been a headline-grabbing search for the next head coach of America's Team, a development with Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels adds another interesting wrinkle.
According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Belichick has yet to sign his contract with the University of North Carolina.
Because of that, questions have been raised about his buyout with the school, which was previously viewed as a roadblock for interested NFL teams. Belichick's buyout was $10 million if he leaves before June 1.
MORE: Cowboys head coaching search sneakily progressing outside of public eye
But if the deal isn't signed, is the buyout enforceable?
“Industry sources say that could lead to a legal gray area about how much, if any, of a buyout there would be if Belichick left for the pros," Jones wrote.
There were reports that the Cowboys would be interested in Belichick and it would be mutual, but that was before Belichick agreed to head to the collegiate level. But if the buyout is no longer in play, it opens the door once again for Jerry Jones to pursue his good friend.
A Cowboys head coaching search can never be simple.
So, as they say out there on the entertainment streets, get your popcorn ready.
