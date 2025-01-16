Cowboys Country

Shocking Bill Belichick, UNC contract twist could open door for Cowboys

If the Dallas Cowboys want to pursue Bill Belichick as the team's next head coach, the door has been opened with an interesting UNC contract development.

North Carolina Tar Heels introduce head football coach Bill Belichick.
North Carolina Tar Heels introduce head football coach Bill Belichick. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search just got much more interesting. In what has already been a headline-grabbing search for the next head coach of America's Team, a development with Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels adds another interesting wrinkle.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Belichick has yet to sign his contract with the University of North Carolina.

Because of that, questions have been raised about his buyout with the school, which was previously viewed as a roadblock for interested NFL teams. Belichick's buyout was $10 million if he leaves before June 1.

But if the deal isn't signed, is the buyout enforceable?

“Industry sources say that could lead to a legal gray area about how much, if any, of a buyout there would be if Belichick left for the pros," Jones wrote.

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys, Robert Kraft, New England Patriots
David Butler II-Imagn Images

There were reports that the Cowboys would be interested in Belichick and it would be mutual, but that was before Belichick agreed to head to the collegiate level. But if the buyout is no longer in play, it opens the door once again for Jerry Jones to pursue his good friend.

A Cowboys head coaching search can never be simple.

So, as they say out there on the entertainment streets, get your popcorn ready.

