Bill Belichick makes self-deprecating ‘old’ joke for UNC Santa wish list
It’s been quite a year to remember for Bill Belichick.
The former New England Patriots coach parted ways with the team back in January after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl title with the them.
It looked like the 72-year-old coach would stay retired and enjoy his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson with their corn maze fall date day, and posing for her cheerleading team. She definitely made him smile for once at events like on the red carpet of a gala where she wore a stunning red dress.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson makes lipstick mistake showing off secret skill
Fast forward to December and Bill Belichick is now the head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a stunning move. Hudson moved with him to Chapel Hill and is trying to help him recruit players with her UNC school spirit fit design. Belichick used his Instagram as a recruiting platform himself by writing a letter to Santa with just two wishes.
RELATED: Jordon Hudson drops BTS photos from major event with 72-year-old coach
He even signed it “Sincerely, BB” on his post. What’s hilarious is him making fun of his age by crossing it out and just circling old. He claims to have been “nice” this year as well, but Hudson has already shown she was “naughty” with her Christmas look.
His “DMS are open” to recruits — what a great way to attract them.
It’s been an epic year for Belichick, and his Christmas note to Santa is about as epic as it gets.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve