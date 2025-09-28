Brittany Mahomes' all-red fit matches son Bronze's at Chiefs vs. Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a monster matchup. The wife of Patrick Mahomes turned heads before the game even started in an eye-catching look.
The 30-year-old wife of the Chiefs QB has been rocking some serious looks lately like her black cowboy stunner for her birthday in Nashville, Tennessee, while in a competing look with fellow WAG Taylor Swift, and her dazzling all-white winner for last week’s game. She even attended a game in a Chiefs-red crop top while holding baby Golden.
Speaking of her kids, Brittany has been on mom duty with the season in full swing for Patrick, which included a toy disaster at home and a super cute moment with daughter Sterling, 4, “driving” Golden, 1, and Bronze, 2, around in her elite toy car that left her feeling “blessed.”
Brittany was still in mom mode with Bronze in her arms on Sunday for a photo with Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Chiefs took on the Ravens. Mom and son certainly stood out in matching red.
It hasn’t been the start to the season Patrick and the Chiefs wanted, heading into Sunday at just 1-2 and taking on an equally desperate 1-2 Ravens squad.
While the team has been inconsistent, Brittany certainly hasn’t with her fit game.
