The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes' all-red fit matches son Bronze's at Chiefs vs. Ravens

The wife of Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes and their son rock their looks for the big Sunday matchup.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a monster matchup. The wife of Patrick Mahomes turned heads before the game even started in an eye-catching look.

The 30-year-old wife of the Chiefs QB has been rocking some serious looks lately like her black cowboy stunner for her birthday in Nashville, Tennessee, while in a competing look with fellow WAG Taylor Swift, and her dazzling all-white winner for last week’s game. She even attended a game in a Chiefs-red crop top while holding baby Golden.

Brittany Mahomes (center) and friends
Brittany Mahomes (center) and friends for her 30th birthday bash. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off more ‘muscle’ physique after having baby Golden

Speaking of her kids, Brittany has been on mom duty with the season in full swing for Patrick, which included a toy disaster at home and a super cute moment with daughter Sterling, 4, “driving” Golden, 1, and Bronze, 2, around in her elite toy car that left her feeling “blessed.”

Mahomes kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany was still in mom mode with Bronze in her arms on Sunday for a photo with Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Chiefs took on the Ravens. Mom and son certainly stood out in matching red.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden for Chiefs 30th birthday post for Patrick

Jackson Mahomes with Brittany
Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

It hasn’t been the start to the season Patrick and the Chiefs wanted, heading into Sunday at just 1-2 and taking on an equally desperate 1-2 Ravens squad.

While the team has been inconsistent, Brittany certainly hasn’t with her fit game.

Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion