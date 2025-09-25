Brittany Mahomes shows off more ‘muscle’ physique after having baby Golden
Brittany Mahomes is a workout machine. She’s now flexing a more muscular look.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crushing her workouts almost up until the time she gave birth to their daughter Golden in January. She’d flex her baby bump and fits while at the gym before that.
Since then, she’s quickly lost her pregnancy weight and even shown off her bathing suit body while upstaging “dad bod” Patrick on a private yacht. She also trained with him in the offseason to get in shape.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reveals mom disaster with kids before Chiefs vs. Giants
Brittany just crushed her 30th birthday cowgirl look in Nashville, Tennessee, and took an epic photo with Taylor Swift, and has returned as a fit queen this NFL season like her red crop-top while holding Golden, and her white fit on the road where she dazzled for the team’s first win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
She just posted on Instagram Stories her intense workouts her trainer shared and she said, “Keeping weight & growing muscle 👏🏻.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden for Chiefs 30th birthday post for Patrick
Brittany and Patrick have been married since 2022 and have daughter Sterling, 4, son Bronze, 2, and baby Golden. They were high school sweethearts in Texas.
Brittany was a college soccer star at the University of Texas at Tyler and played pro in Iceland.
She’s now the owner of the Kansas City Current National Women’s Soccer League Team.
Even at 3o, Brittany looks like she can still play with her new muscular build.
