Brittany Mahomes dazzles in all-white fit at Chiefs game after disaster mom morning
Brittany Mahomes left a disaster at home as husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tried to avoid a disasterous 0-3 start to the season vs. the New York Giants. She’d also dazzle in her all-white fit while making an appearance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football after spending the morning at their Missouri home with the kids.
Brittany, 30, crushed her red crop-top look during last week’s first home game in a Super Bowl rematch loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and then celebrated Patrick’s big 3-0 with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in an epic photo.
Earlier on Sunday, Brittany posted hers and Patrick’s two oldest kids Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, absolutely terrorizing their movie theater room with toys everywhere. She even said on her Instagram Stories, “Every room in our house has turned into a playground.”
She’d go from this:
To jetting off and dressing up in this while posing with Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes:
It took Patrick and the Chiefs a little bit to get going — and a Kelce and head coach Andy Reid sideline spat — but the team would end its three-game skid going back to the Super Bowl and get win No.1 on the season with a 22-9 road win in front of Brittany.
Kansas City returns home next Sunday where they have a big AFC showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. Will Brittany and the kids all make it out for that one?
