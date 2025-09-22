The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes dazzles in all-white fit at Chiefs game after disaster mom morning

The wife of Kansas City’s superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and mom of three had quite the day.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes left a disaster at home as husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tried to avoid a disasterous 0-3 start to the season vs. the New York Giants. She’d also dazzle in her all-white fit while making an appearance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football after spending the morning at their Missouri home with the kids.

Brittany, 30, crushed her red crop-top look during last week’s first home game in a Super Bowl rematch loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and then celebrated Patrick’s big 3-0 with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in an epic photo.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden for Chiefs 30th birthday post for Patrick

Earlier on Sunday, Brittany posted hers and Patrick’s two oldest kids Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, absolutely terrorizing their movie theater room with toys everywhere. She even said on her Instagram Stories, “Every room in our house has turned into a playground.”

She’d go from this:

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: How much it costs to dine at Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse 1587 Prime

To jetting off and dressing up in this while posing with Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes:

Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

It took Patrick and the Chiefs a little bit to get going — and a Kelce and head coach Andy Reid sideline spat — but the team would end its three-game skid going back to the Super Bowl and get win No.1 on the season with a 22-9 road win in front of Brittany.

Kansas City returns home next Sunday where they have a big AFC showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. Will Brittany and the kids all make it out for that one?

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion