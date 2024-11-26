The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts insanely expensive purse at NFL game

The former Miss Kansas and oldest Chiefs heiress flexes her luxury bag on the sidelines.

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt has made statements with her outfits at games all season.

The 25-year-old daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt obviously has the means for a baller lifestyle, whether it’s taking mid-week private jets to Mexico to flaunt her insane abs, or posing in front of a giant Transformers model in an insane fit.

She also has her own clothing line that’s licensed by the NFL in the “Wear By Erin Andrews” collection. Gracie recently wowed in a miniskirt and her Chiefs top from her line at a game.

But she’s also flexed her expensive taste like her $2195 Dolce & Gabbana yellow stunner at the Super Bowl rematch game, and a next-level Louis Vuitton jacket at another.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt gets ‘Saturday sweat’ on, flexing insane abs in crop top

For the latest game against the Carolina Panthers not only did Gracie crush her all-white miniskirt and boots combo, she rocked a super expensive red Saint Laurent bag on the sidelines. $2400 bag to be exact.

Here’s another angle of her full fit with the expensive bag with boyfriend Cody Keith.

Gracie Hunt and Cody Keith
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Ava Hunt outshines Gracie with all-black, knee-high boots non-Chiefs look

And another look with mom, Tavia Hunt.

Tavia Hunt and Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

When you got it like that you can flex like that. Gracie always styles and accessorizes perfectly with her fits. This time, her designer bag definitely pops out against the white fit, which it better for $2400.

Published |Modified
