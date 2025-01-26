The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes’ kissy selfie is Patrick prep for Chiefs-Bills in glam close-up

The wife of the Kansas City querterback is ready to cheer on her man in the big AFC Championship Game.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his wife Brittany Mahomes walk off the field after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his wife Brittany Mahomes walk off the field after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game just six days after giving birth to Golden Raye. There’s no way she was missing the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Brittany, 29, is of course the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and mother of the couple’s three Children: Sterling, 3, Bronze, 2, and Golden. She wowed last game vs. the Houston Texans in her custom Mahomes fit while cheering on Patrick with her “girlies.” She also shared an adorable moment with her husband and the kids after the game.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

For Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium vs. the Buffalo Bills, Brittany teased her glam look with a kissy-face for Patrick.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She looks amazing for having just had her baby. She also recently showed off the first glimpse of baby Golden in her football-themed onesie, as well as an adorable playdate with her kids.

No doubt whatever fit she pairs with the glam look will be fire.

Brittany will be cheering on Patrick and the Chiefs as they try and make their third consecutive Super Bowl where they will try for an unprecedented three-peat. Win or lose, Brittany will be looking good on Sunday.

