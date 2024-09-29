Caitlin Clark Had Sheepish Reaction to Appearing on Jumbotron at Colts Game
Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season with the Fever came to an end last week when Indiana was swept by the Connecticut Sun in two games in their first round playoff series. The No. 1 pick in last April's WNBA draft broke a ton of records and helped lead the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The former Iowa star, who was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year, now has some time on her hands, which has to feel great after such a long year on, and off, the court. On Sunday Clark took advantage of that time by attending the Colts' win over the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts played a silly game during a break in action that had Clark appearing on the Jumbotron, which she didn't seem all that excited about.
Check this out: