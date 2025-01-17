Blushing Caitlin Clark played by adorable little girl for photo-op courtside

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark at Carnesecca Arena. M / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark is used to be the center of attention wherever she goes, but Thursday night while courtside a young kid totally stole her thunder.

The 22-year-old Indiana Fever All-Star and WNBA Rookie of the Year has been all over the Indiana sports scene lately whether it’s cheering on her man for a Butler Bulldogs game, or awkwardly sitting in a nearly empty arena for a G-League game, or just an Indiana Pacers or an Indianapolis Colts game.

On Thursday, Clark had a night out with boyfriend and Butler basketball assistant coach Connor McCaffrey for the Indy Ignite's volleyball game, which is the newly-formed professional indoor volleyball league. That’s when an adorable little girl sitting right next to her took center stage with her interactions with Clark.

First, she got a good look at Clark’s phone in a hilarious moment.

Then she took advantage of the moment and got right into the photographer’s photo, winning over Clark who had a big smile.

This isn’t the first time Clark has adorably interacted with a fan like during the WNBA season when she gave another cute kid a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

What a good sport by Clark to make a moment that little fan will never forget.

