Blushing Caitlin Clark played by adorable little girl for photo-op courtside
Caitlin Clark is used to be the center of attention wherever she goes, but Thursday night while courtside a young kid totally stole her thunder.
The 22-year-old Indiana Fever All-Star and WNBA Rookie of the Year has been all over the Indiana sports scene lately whether it’s cheering on her man for a Butler Bulldogs game, or awkwardly sitting in a nearly empty arena for a G-League game, or just an Indiana Pacers or an Indianapolis Colts game.
On Thursday, Clark had a night out with boyfriend and Butler basketball assistant coach Connor McCaffrey for the Indy Ignite's volleyball game, which is the newly-formed professional indoor volleyball league. That’s when an adorable little girl sitting right next to her took center stage with her interactions with Clark.
First, she got a good look at Clark’s phone in a hilarious moment.
Then she took advantage of the moment and got right into the photographer’s photo, winning over Clark who had a big smile.
This isn’t the first time Clark has adorably interacted with a fan like during the WNBA season when she gave another cute kid a once-in-a-lifetime gift.
What a good sport by Clark to make a moment that little fan will never forget.
