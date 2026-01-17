6 reasons why Bears fans should feel confident entering Divisional Round clash with Rams

The Rams and Bears are going head-to-head in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the Divisional Round on Sunday night. The game features two of the league's top play-callers and two quarterbacks who can take over the game at a moment's notice.

Even with the frigid forecast, experts are predicting a shootout. However, most believe the Rams' comfort playing in big games will come in clutch against the overperforming Bears. Vegas agrees, as the Rams are 3.5-point favorites on the road.

The Rams are a great team. In fact, you could make a strong case that they're Chicago's toughest test on their road to the Super Bowl. With that said, I think there are a few factors that should give Bears' fans confidence heading into the must-win matchup.

1. The Bears are coming off one of the most remarkable (and emotional) comebacks in NFL history.

The Bears scored 25 points in the fourth quarter against the Packers in the Wild Card Round. They knocked their archrivals out of the playoffs with a miraculous 31-27 win in the process. While they've been specialized in the art of the comeback this season (the win over Green Bay was their seventh in which they were down with less than two minutes to go), the stakes were never higher than they were last week. Not even close.

The Bears with a comeback for the ages 🔥



Before tonight, NFL postseason teams were just 3-158 all-time when trailing by 15+ entering the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/BXLb8e8OsX — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 11, 2026

It was the type of win that could potentially catapult the Bears on a Super Bowl run. It should give them confidence that they can overcome any deficit, regardless of the platform or what's on the line. Chicago has only played a few complete games this season (the Browns and Cowboys games instantly come to mind). They asserted their dominance by playing complementary football in the second half against the Packers.

Now they'll have an opportunity to build on the performance.

2. "Bear weather" will be making an appearance for the matchup.

Have you heard just how cold Sunday night's game is going to be... Or have you been living under a rock?

This weekend's game for Bears vs. Rams is expected to not only feel under 10 degrees at points, there is expected precipitation.



Dome teams (which The Rams are) are 1-15 in the playoffs in the last decade when playing under 40 degrees.



Bear weather advantage ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SuYGlCFtKr — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 12, 2026

The Rams are flying to Chicago on Saturday night. Temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s in LA all week. Meanwhile, they were in the 20s in Chicago. Sunday night's matchup will be in the single digits, making it one of the most frigid games ever hosted at Soldier Field (for the second time this season).

Oh, and Ben Johnson turned off the heaters at the Bears' practice fields this season. It's almost like he know the elements would come in handy.

3. The "Iceman" has established himself as one of the league's best young quarterbacks.

Caleb Williams has become one of the league's deadliest quarterbacks in the clutch. Williams achieved an NFL record with his seventh comeback win in a single season for a QB under the age of 25 last week. He also became only the fourth QB in the past 20 years to put up at least 140 yards (and he had 184) and throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a playoff game.

He's been downright unstoppable in the fourth quarter of games all season long. It's just a matter of time before he puts a full game together. (RIGHT!?)

The Bears offense in the 4th quarter this season, including playoffs…



🔸PPG: 9.6 (1st)

🔸Points/drive: 3.5 (1st)

🔸Total YPG: 107.4 (1st)

🔸Yards/play: 5.9 (1st)

🔸Giveaways/game: 0.2 (T-1st)

🔸3rd down conversion rate: 49.3% (1st)

🔸4th-quarter comebacks: 7 (1st)

🔸20+ yard… pic.twitter.com/NBjLtTxdmL — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) January 15, 2026

The team has also shown an immense amount of belief in Williams, and they, too, play their best when the lights are at their brightest. They don't have an ounce of quit in them, and that confidence exudes from the QB position. The Bears are never out of it as long as Williams is under center.

4. The Rams haven't been nearly as dominant on the road this season.

The Rams may have finished 12-5 this season and established themselves as one of the league's most dominant teams, but they were significantly less effective on the road. While they won seven of eight home games, they only went 5-4 in their nine games on the road in the regular season. Their defense, specifically, was much worse on the road, where they allowed 22.3 points per game (as opposed to 18.1 at home).

Unsurprisingly, their offense has also struggled more on the road this season. They only had two games with three turnovers this season, and they both came in losses (to Carolina and Atlanta) on the road. If the Bears can get a few takeaways on Sunday night, then that will go a long way in terms of their ability to come away with the upset.

5. ...and their defense has struggled mightily since Week 13.

Remember when I mentioned that the defense has played much worse on the road this season? Well, they've also taken a step back (even at home) since their shocking Week 13 loss against the Panthers in Week 13. They've allowed just under 28 points per game (which is the fifth-worst in the NFL) over that span. They've also given up an NFL-high (including the Wild Card Round matchup against Carolina) 130 first downs and 354 yards per game over that period.

The Rams' defense features one of the league's best defensive lines, but they have exploitable weaknesses on the back end. The Bears have more than enough talent at the receiver and tight end positions to take full advantage of it.

6. Ben Johnson.

Ben Johnson has already established himself as one of the league's premier head coaches. He has injected a winning culture into the locker room and is partially responsible for their incredible level of belief. He's always been a great play-caller, and he's now also proven to have what it takes to command a room.

Johnson has been everything as advertised and then some. While Chicago's future has yet to be written (and the sole focus of the locker room is certainly not going beyond the Rams), the impact he's provided appears to be sustainable. He has the Bears looking like a perennial contender.

