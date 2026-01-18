Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Divisional Round (Bet Rams to Cruise Past Bears)

We're halfway through the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, and both of today's matchups are fascinating. Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are a pair of second-year quarterbacks who are doing their best to lead their teams to their respective conference finals.

If you want some bets to place for today's action, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at my spread and total bet for both games scheduled for today.

Best NFL Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Texans +3 (-106) vs. Patriots

Texans/Patriots UNDER 40.5 (-105)

Rams -4 (-110) vs. Bears

Rams/Bears OVER 48 (-110)

Texans +3 (-106) vs. Patriots

The Texans' defense is good enough to lead them all the way to a Super Bowl. Second in the NFL in DVOA, opponent EPA, and opponent success rate. Their offense has struggled against good defenses themselves, but now they face a Patriots' defense that's in the bottom 10 in a lot of categories.

Despite beating the Chargers last week, the Patriots' offense struggled against one of the best defenses they've faced all season. Now they face an even better defense in the Texans. They may be able to squeak out a win, but I'll take the side with the best defense in football that's getting three points.

Texans/Patriots UNDER 40.5 (-105)

We saw just 19 points scored last week when the Patriots took on the Chargers, and I expect a similar result this weekend. The Patriots now face an even tougher defense in the Texans, but at the same time, I don't exactly expect the Houston offense to explode for plenty of points either.

I think the total for this game should be in the 30s. Let's go ahead and bet the UNDER.

Rams -4 (-110) vs. Bears

The Bears' luck is going to run out sooner rather than later. Their late-game heroics and countless coin flips that go their way that result in them squeaking out wins against superior teams can't take them all the way to a Super Bowl, especially now that they face a team in the Rams that won't make the mistakes of the other teams they've faced on this one.

The Rams remain arguably the most complete team in football. They're the only team that ranks inside the top 10 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play, and they're second in total DVOA and Net Yards per Play. By comparison, the Bears are 21st in net yards per play and 16th in DVOA.

The Rams are the far better team, and they'll prove it on Sunday.

Rams/Bears OVER 48 (-110)

Not only is the Bears' defense one of the worst in the NFL, as I mentioned above, but the Rams' defense has regressed in the final stretch of the season. They're just 23rd in opponent EPA since Week 13. That could open up some opportunities for the Bears' offense, which has proven capable of scoring points in bunches, especially late in the game.

Let's bet on the OVER in this Divisional Round finale.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

