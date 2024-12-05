Cameron Brink floored by Ayesha Curry’s ‘stunning’ fits
Cameron Brink knows a thing or two about looking good and being a savvy business woman, but even she’s floored by Ayesha Curry.
The Los Angeles Sparks star and WNBA fit queen has wowed in many looks recently like when she stole the show on Wheel of Fortune in a miniskirt and boots, and most recently won Christmas with her plaid mini-shorts, midriff top.
Meanwhile, Curry, who is the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has been crushing her own looks like this “Dirty 30” birthday bash fit, and her most recent in a velour burgundy holiday look.
RELATED: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
Ayesha, 35, posted three different fits on Instagram for different business ventures and she definitely caught the eye of Brink, 22, who commented, “She’s stunning & a business woman?!! 🫶.” Here’s what she was referring to.
RELATED: Cameron Brink slays sizzling low-cut dress on Mexico beach with fiancé
Ayesha is an entrpeneaur who has her own brand, "Sweet July," which encompasses a lifestyle magazine, product line, and recently launched skincare line "Sweet July Skin”. She also has a winery called Domaine Curry, which she co-owns with Steph’s sister Sydel Curry.
Brink, meanwhile, has a ton of sponsors: Sprouts Farmers Market, Keurig, Topps, Bumble, RITZ Crackers, AMIN.O, Daps, Icy Hot, Stanley, New Balance, Buick, Chegg, Urban Outfitters, Hyperice, Hearth, NEXT 22, GOAT, Visible Mobile, Momento NFT, Celsius, Portland Gear and ThirdLove. No doubt there will be more.
Ayesha and Brink certainly have accomplished a lot, and with Brink being so young still, it’s great to have someone like Ayesha to look up to.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement