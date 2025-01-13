Cameron Brink stuns in matching ab-revealing top with model friend
Cameron Brink is headed back to LA after an epic two weeks spent with her WNBA Unrivaled sisters in Miami. On the way out, she made sure to drop another fit stunner post.
The Los Angeles Sparks star and new member of the Lunar Owls won’t play in the inaugural 2025 season and headed back home to rehab her injured ACL. Before she left she wrote a heartfelt thank you note and dropped a picture in her full uniform.
Brink had a ton of fun while in South Florida — even celebrating her birthday in a sweet glow-in-the-dark dress. She followed that up with a six-pack abs-revealing dance with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell, and then dropped a sizzling tiny miniskirt fit for a night out with her WNBA girls.
Speaking of the miniskirt look, Brink dropped another picture of it while this time posing with model friend Chloe Brown in an epic mirror selfie slay.
That’s definitely a mic drop way to head out of Miami and back to LA for Brink.
Brink will return home to fiancé Ben Felter, who just had a birthday as well where she dropped another stunning look for in a shoestring-strap minidress.
With her knee progressing, Brink will be back on the court next season for the Sparks and hopefully the Lunar Owls in 2026. Until then, no doubt she will keep crushing more fits like her latest miniskirt jaw-dropper.
