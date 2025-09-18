Canelo’s wife Fernanda shares new photos of her jaw-dropping dress at Crawford fight
It wasn’t the night in the ring Canelo Alvarez envisioned vs. Terence Crawford on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the bigger fighter lost his super middleweight titles and belts. His wife, Fernanda Gomez, certainly stole the night, however, with her jaw-dropping dress. Now, she shared more of it with her fans.
Alvarez, 35, and Gomez, 29, married in 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and have two daughters together.
After the loss to Crawford, Gomez and his daughter Maria were there to comfort a dejected fighter in the locker room.
Before all that happened and the fight took place, Canelo even received a visit in the locker room from Sofia Vergara and posed with her and his wife where Gomez’s black dress even upstaged the famous Colombian actress’s.
A few days after the fight, she released more photos of her dress with the side zipper and said, “Latina mami” on her post.
She’s also flexing her Canelo wedding ring quite prominently in the photos.
Don’t feel too bad if you’re a Canelo Alvarez fan because he has his beautiful family at home and made an insane amount on the fight.
