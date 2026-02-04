Cardi B Dropping Insane Amount on Stefon Diggs Patriots Super Bowl, Reportedly

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is finally in the Super Bowl and he’ll have quite the cheering section at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday thanks to his girlfriend and rapper Cardi B’s expensive gesture.

The 32-year-old Diggs is in his first season with the Patriots. He fell short in the AFC Championship Game last season with the Buffalo Bills and in 2020, and also with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

Diggs is enjoying his moment and soaking up everything about Super Bowl LX. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Now, he’s in Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a chance at his first ring.

On Super Bowl Media Night he gushed over Cardi B’s support for him this season. The couple has been dating since 2024 and just had a son together in November.

Stefon Diggs on Cardi B’s support 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/t0cy3VGFTW — Cardi B Updates (Fan Account) (@BardiGangUpdate) February 3, 2026

He’s turned Cardi B into a huge football fan, too. She freaked out last week when he scored a playoff touchdown, and then had a special moment with him on the field after the AFC Championship win in snowy Denver where she stunned with her green hair.

She’s already in Super Bowl mode showing off a head-turning Patriots fit this week.

Report: Cardi B spending some serious money on Super Bowl

She’ll have a lot of family and friends, too, to cheer with her for Diggs as it’s reported the rap queen is planning to spend $1.2M of her own money with over 100 guests from both sides of their family.

Cardi B is reportedly planning to spend $1.2 million of her own money at the Super Bowl to celebrate Stefon Diggs, as she has invited over 100 friends and family from both sides to the game 💸🏈 pic.twitter.com/zYPxgg1vxI — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 4, 2026

It’s going to be lit in Santa Clara, California, with Cardi’s big party.

We can’t wait to see how she reacts to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, too. We know Diggs is digging the Puerto Rican star.

