Cardi B Dropping Insane Amount on Stefon Diggs Patriots Super Bowl, Reportedly
New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is finally in the Super Bowl and he’ll have quite the cheering section at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday thanks to his girlfriend and rapper Cardi B’s expensive gesture.
The 32-year-old Diggs is in his first season with the Patriots. He fell short in the AFC Championship Game last season with the Buffalo Bills and in 2020, and also with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
Now, he’s in Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a chance at his first ring.
On Super Bowl Media Night he gushed over Cardi B’s support for him this season. The couple has been dating since 2024 and just had a son together in November.
He’s turned Cardi B into a huge football fan, too. She freaked out last week when he scored a playoff touchdown, and then had a special moment with him on the field after the AFC Championship win in snowy Denver where she stunned with her green hair.
She’s already in Super Bowl mode showing off a head-turning Patriots fit this week.
Report: Cardi B spending some serious money on Super Bowl
She’ll have a lot of family and friends, too, to cheer with her for Diggs as it’s reported the rap queen is planning to spend $1.2M of her own money with over 100 guests from both sides of their family.
It’s going to be lit in Santa Clara, California, with Cardi’s big party.
We can’t wait to see how she reacts to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, too. We know Diggs is digging the Puerto Rican star.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.