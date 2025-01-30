Carson Beck’s gf Hanna Cavinder flaunts January black bikini in Miami selfie
Carson Beck transferred to the Miami Hurricanes to play quarterback. It’s also where girlfriend and influencer Hanna Cavinder plays basketball, and with looks like her latest bikini bombshell it makes even more sense why he chose Miami.
The 24-year-old Hanna, who plays with twin Haley on the team, has impressed with her fits while Beck was a Georgia Bulldogs player like her tiny custom crop top on game day, and repping him in her ab-revealing look while he played on the road.
RELATED: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for gf Hanna Cavinder
Hanna also impressed with her bikini bombshell pics like her flaunting her buff legs poolside, and her naughty Christmas fire-red one with her sister. Her latest one, though, in a tiny black bikini may be her best yet. She said, “January in Florida” referring to how it’s always nice in the Sunshine state and you can wear bikinis year-round like this sizzling look.
Those are some elite abs she’s showing off as well.
RELATED: Carson Beck's sister Kylie ditches Georgia cheerleader uni for zip-up minidress fit
Bikinis in January aren’t the only good thing going on for Hanna. She and Haley recently got new Range Rovers as birthday gifts where Hanna took to TikTok to destroy a troll talking about “Carson Beck money.”
Hanna is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Hurricanes.
She’s also hanging out with Beck, who she started dating in July of 2024. With looks like her latest bombshell bikini, it’s easy to see why he would transfer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye