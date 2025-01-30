The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s gf Hanna Cavinder flaunts January black bikini in Miami selfie

The Miami Hurricanes guard and influencer drops a bombshell bikini picture while enjoying the Florida winter.

June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week
June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Carson Beck transferred to the Miami Hurricanes to play quarterback. It’s also where girlfriend and influencer Hanna Cavinder plays basketball, and with looks like her latest bikini bombshell it makes even more sense why he chose Miami.

The 24-year-old Hanna, who plays with twin Haley on the team, has impressed with her fits while Beck was a Georgia Bulldogs player like her tiny custom crop top on game day, and repping him in her ab-revealing look while he played on the road.

Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder
Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder / Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

Hanna also impressed with her bikini bombshell pics like her flaunting her buff legs poolside, and her naughty Christmas fire-red one with her sister. Her latest one, though, in a tiny black bikini may be her best yet. She said, “January in Florida” referring to how it’s always nice in the Sunshine state and you can wear bikinis year-round like this sizzling look.

hanna cavinder
Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

Those are some elite abs she’s showing off as well.

Bikinis in January aren’t the only good thing going on for Hanna. She and Haley recently got new Range Rovers as birthday gifts where Hanna took to TikTok to destroy a troll talking about “Carson Beck money.”

Hanna is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Hurricanes.

She’s also hanging out with Beck, who she started dating in July of 2024. With looks like her latest bombshell bikini, it’s easy to see why he would transfer.

Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder, Cavinder twins
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

