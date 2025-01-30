Carson Beck's sister Kylie ditches Georgia cheerleader uni for zip-up minidress fit
Caron Beck may have moved on from the Georgia Bulldogs, but his sister and sophomore cheerleader Kylie Beck is still there.
While Carson transferred to be with the Miami Hurricanes for a ridiculous amount of money, his 19-year-old sister did not. After football season, she’s been cheering for the “Dance Dawgs” during basketball games where she stunned recently in her uniform.
RELATED: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for gf Hanna Cavinder
Kylie was a bright spot for Carson and the Bulldogs all season sending him inspiration during the season, and even supporting his transfer. She also wowed in looks off the field like her sizzling cowgirl fit in Texas, and her leg-flaunting look in Florida.
In her latest fire look, Kylie posted a birthday wish for a friend while crushing a black front-zip-up minidress.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie swoons over Hanna Cavinder bikini photos
Carson transferred to Miami where his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder goes to school and plays basketball. She’s also besties with Kylie, posing with her at football games in her Georgia cheerleader uniform, and liking all her posts.
The Becks are originally from Jacksonville but made their way to Athens, Georgia. At least Kylie can still represent the Bulldogs on and off the field.
