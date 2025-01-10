Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna have best abs selfie contest in tiny crop tops
Haley and Hanna Cavinder do a lot of things together like have a best abs mirror selfies contest.
The 23-year-old twins and Miami Hurricanes basketball stars have shown that two are better than one as they sizzled as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway models, and also warmed up the holidays on the beach in their naughty red sizzling Christmas bikinis together. Recently they cooked up something good in the kitchen while dancing in matching crop tops.
They can also rock some serious fits on their own like Haley’s Dallas Cowboys cheerleader look at a game watching boyfriend and tight end Jake Ferguson play, and Hanna’s tiny custom Georgia Bulldogs crop top while rooting on her quarterback man Carson Beck.
RELATED: Hanna Cavinder shows off buff legs in poolside bikini selfie
For their latest looks on their joint Cavinder Twins Instagram account, they both posed with their abs flexed in mirror selfies in tiny crop tops.
Those are some crazy six-pack abs on both.
RELATED: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi rocks neon yoga fit to 'start New Year right'
They released a powerful statement with the post about their struggles in the past and overcoming eating disorders.
“Our journey with food was not linear. We both struggled with an eating disorder, body dysphoria, and the need to burn as many calories as we could. Over the last couple of years, we have learned that less is more. Listen to your body!!! Food is fuel and recovery is just as important. Approaching nutrition as a long-lasting balance to a healthy lifestyle is what we are chasing now. Understanding that restriction creates stress and anxiety, which puts you in an ongoing battle with food!! Long-term goals = long-lasting success.”
Haley is averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while Hanna is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game.
While winning on the court is important to them, their biggest victory is clearly off of it with what they’ve overcome.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’