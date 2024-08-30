Chicago Sky's Dana Evans stuns in elegant pink, low-cut minidress (PHOTO)
The ladies of the WNBA are coming through with fits — and tonight, as competition heats up, the women of the Chicago Sky aren’t missing a beat on the court, or in the tunnel.
Dana Evans, the Sky’s shooting guard dazzled in a low-cut pink dress, designed with a flowing lower half, and puffed shoulders on top. Her ensemble was complete with matching pink heels and a white handbag.
Evans has always had a flair for fashion, but her favorite accessory is footwear. She even has a separate Instagram page for her sneaker collection.
Evans’ fit — seen at the 24-second mark in the above video — comes as part of the WNBA Barbie Night, as the Sky takes on the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.
Named for the Sky’s power forward, Angel Reese — who is often referred to as “Bayou Barbie” — Barbie night sees the women of the Sky dressed in their most fabulous pink outfits ahead of the hotly anticipated game. During the game, the Sky will face the Indiana Fever, in which, the equally fashionable Caitlin Clark plays point guard.
As Clark and Reese are often thought of as rivals, Reese put rumors of a rivalry to rest this past summer, when she included Clark in a photo dump from the WNBA All-Star Game.
But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for some healthy competition.
