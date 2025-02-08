Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt’s sun-hot yellow minidress steals sister Gracie’s thunder
The Hunt family is all in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX. Ava Hunt just arrived and announced herself to NOLA with a sun-hot yellow dress that upstaged big sister Gracie Hunt.
The Kansas City Chiefs heiresses have crushed all season long like their side-by-side minidress stunners, and their stunning fits for a wild celebration together after the AFC Championship Game.
Ava, 19, is a sophomore college cheerleader for the SMU Mustangs and has come into her own as a fashion princess like her pink minidress before Super Bowl week. Gracie, 25, meanwhile, has been crushing all kinds of looks from Nawlins like her sparkly black minidress and her flamenco dancer dress.
With the full family in town with dad and team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, who turned heads in her own bold print dress, and brother Knobel, 22, they took a photo where Ava’s sun-hot yellow minidress outshined Gracie’s low-cut black dress.
The Hunts hope the Chiefs can pull off history on Sunday with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL’s first-ever three-peat. No doubt, the heiress sisters Ava and Gracie will be bringing championship-worthy fits to the Caesar’s Superdome.
